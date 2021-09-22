Oxford University to award Hilary Clinton honorary degree
Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton is to be awarded an honorary degree by the University of Oxford.
The ex-presidential candidate will receive the honour at a ceremony honouring notable women at the Sheldonian Theatre on Wednesday afternoon.
In 2016, Mrs Clinton was the first woman to earn a major party's nomination for president.
She won just under 66 million votes, but was defeated by Donald Trump.
Mrs Clinton was US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 under Barack Obama.
She also served as a US senator for New York and as first lady for two terms under her husband Bill.
Last year the university named a new women's history professorship after Mrs Clinton.
In 2014, the Clintons visited Oxford to watch the graduation of their daughter Chelsea after earning a doctorate degree in international relations.
Mr Clinton also received an honorary degree in 1994 from the university, where he had previously been a Rhodes scholar at University College from 1968 to 1970.
Encaenia is the ceremony at which the University of Oxford awards honorary degrees to distinguished men and women, and commemorates its benefactors.
This year all eight recipients were women, including writer Jeanette Winterson.
On Friday Mrs Clinton will be inaugurated as chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
It's been a bit delayed because of the pandemic. But I'm honored to be formally installed as the chancellor of @QUBelfast this week.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2021
Pro tanto quid retribuamus?https://t.co/oPsIv1x2ZL
