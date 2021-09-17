Rail company advises against travel due to works
A rail firm has "reluctantly" advised passengers not to travel on its services this weekend due to "severe disruption" from engineering works.
Chiltern Railways said it would not run through trains on routes between London Marylebone and Birmingham, High Wycombe and Oxford.
It said rail replacement bus services would be "extremely limited".
The firm said tickets would be accepted on services run by Great Western Railway and CrossCountry.
Rail lines will be closed by Network Rail all weekend between Leamington Spa and Princes Risborough, as well as between High Wycombe and Wembley Stadium, Chiltern Railways said.
The firm said: "Most journey times will be considerably longer than usual.
"Customers are strongly advised to check their travel plans for both Saturday and Sunday and should only travel if absolutely necessary.
"We have issued this advice reluctantly and with regret but want our customers to know the extent of the disruption to services over the weekend."
The firm added that its replacement bus service provider had been "unable to resource the number of vehicles needed".
