Men's unexplained deaths in Abingdon prompt police probe
The deaths of two men who were found outside a petrol station are being treated as unexplained.
Police said the men in their 40s were found in Vineyard in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, at 02:07 BST on Tuesday.
Officers and paramedics attended but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their deaths are being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" and their next of kin have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.
