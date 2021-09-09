Oxford Zero Emission Zone: Timeline set for start of pilot
Oxford's Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) will be launched in February.
Under the plan non-zero emission vehicles using the zones between 07:00 and 19:00 in the city centre will be subject to charges.
Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council said February was chosen to avoid any disruption in the lead up to Christmas.
The scheme was approved in March but the timeline was announced after the authorities resolved technical issues.
The pilot will start on Bonn Square, Queen Street, Cornmarket, part of Market Street, Ship Street, St Michael's Street, New Inn Hall Street, and Shoe Lane, in the so-called "red zone".
A wider ZEZ covering the rest of the city centre will follow later.
Zero emission vehicles will not be charged to drive in the zone.
Drivers can apply for exemptions and discounts in December, which will apply to businesses and residents in the zone, and some vehicle users.
Tom Hayes, cabinet member for Green Transport and Zero Carbon Oxford, said it was being launched after Christmas because businesses had been "hit by shortages and Covid's lingering effects".
"We want to give Oxford's economy a helping hand to have the best Christmas possible," he said.
Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council cabinet member for travel and development strategy, said: "Poor air quality in our beloved city is a major concern, and alongside the climate emergency this means we need to act.
"The Oxford Zero Emission Zone pilot is an important step in tackling these problems, and will make our city centre a cleaner, healthier and more attractive place to live, work, visit and shop.
"It will also mean there is more space for those on foot and bikes, as well as our vital bus and taxi services."
He said Oxford would be a "cleaner, lovelier and more sustainable city, fit for the future".
