Woman's art gallery dream realised in Oxford living room
A woman has opened an art gallery in her home because she said renting a space was too expensive.
Vanessa Lacey, from Oxford, gave up a job in publishing to launch Irving Contemporary in her living room.
The terraced house is also home to her husband and two children, who gave up the space to realise her dream.
Arts Council England said it was working to address the "complex issues" of the availability and cost of gallery spaces.
Oxford City Council said it was unable to provide anyone for comment.
Ms Lacey said: "Oxford is too expensive, and if I wanted to do this thing that I really wanted to do, the only way was to be creative about it and to start from home."
She added: "I look back and think thank goodness I didn't take the leap and overstretch myself to take on premises, and started it this way."
The transformation of her front room involved sawing a sofa into pieces so it could fit through the door when removed.
Shelves and cupboards were also built, the floorboards sanded, the walls painted grey, and spotlights installed.
"We are a little bit squished behind the scenes," she admitted.
Ms Lacey sources her artists through social media, often opting for calming landscapes and abstract paintings which "work within a domestic space and therefore people can envisage how they might work within their own home".
Art was also exhibited in an adjoining room at first but it was decided it impacted on family life too much.
Ms Lacey aims to eventually find pop up spaces for larger exhibitions, while keeping the living room space for intimate solo shows.
A spokesperson for Arts Council England said: "We are aware of the ongoing challenges that artists across the country face regarding the availability and cost of both studio and gallery spaces.
"We continue to work with the sector and wider stakeholders to identify what steps can be taken to address these complex issues, particularly regarding support for those artists who experience greater barriers around access and opportunity."
