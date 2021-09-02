Covid: Oxford family describe 18-day quarantine 'nightmare'
Published
A man whose family have been ordered to quarantine at a hotel for 18 days has said they are living in a "nightmare".
Rana Yousef, from Oxford, said he was concerned for the mental health of his wife and daughters since their return from red-list Egypt on 16 August.
They were scheduled to stay at the London hotel for 10 days - but this was increased when his wife tested positive for Covid during their stay.
The government said wellbeing support was provided during quarantine.
Mr Yousef said his wife Ihssan Ibrahim and their daughters - aged five, seven and eight - were taken to the Crowne Plaza London Kings Cross after returning home following a trip away for medical treatment.
They had to pay £3,260 for the room in order to comply with the government's quarantine rules.
But the father-of-three, who remained at home, said he was also paying about £40 every day for them to receive extra food deliveries.
"It's like they're going through a nightmare... Suddenly they've gone into one locked room," he said.
"The government should really allow all these families to quarantine in houses, especially when there are children."
Ms Ibrahim, who tested positive on day eight of quarantine, added that the family were staying on their bed all day.
"We're doing nothing - no homework, no reading, no books, nothing," she said.
It is hoped the family will be released from their quarantine on Friday.
Crowne Plaza declined to comment on Mr Yousef's remarks but said all their guests were treated well.
In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Our top priority is protecting the public and our robust border regime is helping minimise the risk of variants coming into the UK.
"Wellbeing support is provided to individuals during their quarantine period and we are making every effort to ensure everyone's needs are met at quarantine facilities."
It added that it expected "providers to do their utmost to address any concerns raised."
