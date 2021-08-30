BBC News

Boy, 7, and man seriously hurt in crash near Wallingford

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionA man in his 30s was also seriously injured in the crash

A seven-year-old boy riding a push scooter suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a van.

A man in his 30s, who had been walking, was also seriously injured in the crash near Wallingford, Oxfordshire, on Sunday.

It happened on the A4130 High Road at Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell at the junction with Slade End at 11:30 BST.

The occupants of the van were uninjured. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.