Boy, 7, and man seriously hurt in crash near Wallingford
A seven-year-old boy riding a push scooter suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a van.
A man in his 30s, who had been walking, was also seriously injured in the crash near Wallingford, Oxfordshire, on Sunday.
It happened on the A4130 High Road at Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell at the junction with Slade End at 11:30 BST.
The occupants of the van were uninjured. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
