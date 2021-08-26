HMV returns to Cornmarket Street in Oxford after seven years
HMV is set to return to Oxford after closing down its store in the city seven years ago.
The company fell into administration in 2018 and was bought by Canadian music retail executive Doug Putman, who subsequently shut 27 stores.
HMV said its return to Oxford was a sign of its confidence in the British high street.
The opening of the 9,000 sq ft store on Cornmarket Street at the site of the former Gap store will create 15 jobs.
The closed stores included the very first HMV store on London's Oxford Street, which opened 100 year's ago.
But last month it announced its plans to open 10 new stores this year.
Mr Putman said HMV's online business had done well throughout the pandemic, helping to offset the loss of sales in stores.
And the retailer said it was "expanding as vinyl sales increase and pop culture product such as t-shirts and exclusive franchise merchandise attract younger shoppers".
It is dedicating one floor of its Oxford store, which will open in mid-September, to 5,000 different vinyl products.
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said she was "delighted" to see HMV return.
She added: "Many people, including me, were sad to see the previous store on Cornmarket close. It is great news that they are back."
HMV managing director Phil Halliday said he was "thrilled to be coming back" while store manager Paul Williams said he was "very glad" to be returning to Oxford.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone to the new shop," he said.
Oxfordshire-based company Henley Audio will supply the new store with turntables.
Oxford is currently home to independent record stores Truck Store, on Cowley Road, and Riverman Records, on Walton Street.
