Quadruplets graduate from Oxford Brookes University
- Published
A university in Oxford has had a set of quadruplets graduate from the institution for the first time.
Ayah, Abdelrahim, Osama, and Ahmad Shaaban were awarded their degrees from Oxford Brookes this summer.
The siblings came from Dubai in 2018 to study after finding out about the university at a recruitment event.
Their chosen subjects were interior architecture, accounting and finance, law, and business and management respectively.
Ahmad, who got a first class degree, said he found it "easy to adapt" to life in Oxford with his three family members.
He said he learned to become independent during his time in the city.
"Learning to manage your time, and organising your own shopping and cooking are all important in becoming more responsible", he said.
'Joyous and memorable'
Osama, who also got a first and was top of his cohort, said: "As a family-oriented person, my exposure to a new culture made me homesick, but the inclusiveness of the university and support of staff and our peers definitely made the transition more swift."
He added: "I fondly remember my casual conversations with my peers before going into the lecture hall, my rowing adventure with my siblings on the River Thames, and the Ramadan meals I got to enjoy with my siblings and friends.
"My experience was definitely joyous and memorable."
Ayah spent a month at the John Radcliffe Hospital in February with an illness during her first year, but said the support she received from the university was "phenomenal".
The Shaabans completed their degrees in Dubai during the pandemic, via online learning, and attended a virtual graduation.
Mark O'Keeffe, deputy director of global recruitment, said he was "absolutely delighted to see the success they have all had and to know that their experience at Brookes has been so positive".
