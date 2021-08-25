Oxfordshire council 'overwhelmed' by donations to Afghan refugees
An authority has said no further donations are currently required for Afghan refugees after it was inundated with offers from local residents.
People in Oxfordshire have been donating items through churches and charities to help those arriving in the county at RAF Brize Norton.
Care packs including toiletries, nappies, blankets, and cuddly toys have been handed to refugees on arrival.
Oxfordshire County Council thanked its "warm-hearted" residents.
It added: "The generosity of Oxfordshire people to date means that no further donations are needed just now.
"Some of the items donated have already been distributed and gratefully received by arrivals at RAF Brize Norton from Afghanistan over recent days."
Liz Leffman, leader of the council, said: "I would like to thank the numerous people across the county who have come forward with donations and offers of help.
"Our new arrivals will have been through a traumatic experience and we need to ensure that they are treated with dignity.
"We have already been overwhelmed with donations and we are sorting through these to allocate them according to family needs."
Councillor Sally Povolotsky, who set up Oxfordshire Afghan Aid, commended the "love and kindness out there in our county" which had been "absolutely phenomenal".
But she added: "We are overwhelmed. Currently all this stuff is being done at my office at work which is very full of boxes... we literally can't move."
Ms Povolotsky said Oxfordshire Afghan Aid was liaising with the Red Cross and RAF to meet more specific requirements.
Wednesday's list included a request for push chairs, and small hand luggage cases.
The charity said those who had received care packages were "very grateful for the generosity and love shown".
