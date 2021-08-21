Oxfordshire motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car at a road junction on a bend.
The crash happened at 08:50 BST at the junction of the A329 and Stadhampton Road near Stadhampton, Oxfordshire, police said.
A 49-year-old man from the county was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage of the grey Toyota Rav4 or the black Honda motorcycle travelling on the A329.
Officers said no-one else was injured in the crash and no arrests had been made.
