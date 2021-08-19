Afghanistan: Mum of killed soldier defends troops' legacy
The mother of a soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan has insisted British troops did make a positive difference in the war-torn country.
Royal Marine Jason Mackie, who lived in Oxford, died in an explosion in 2009.
Some relatives and commentators have suggested the Taliban's return to power meant soldiers had "died in vain".
However, Marine Mackie's mother said the US-led intervention in the country had provided Afghans with respite from an oppressive regime.
Lee Mackie told the BBC: "He really did feel that we made a difference out there.
"There was a certain amount of normality, women's rights and education was progressing.
"It just makes me sad that we might revert - but it doesn't take away from the fact our lads were out there and they were, at the time, making a difference."
Ms Mackie said she could "relate to the fear and apprehension" of those currently in Afghanistan, where many people are trying to escape the prospect of a new Taliban government.
The Taliban - which banned girls from attending school, harboured al-Qaeda terrorists and oversaw public executions when it was last in power - declared victory on Sunday.
This came after its militants regained the capital, Kabul, almost 20 years after being ousted by the US-led military coalition, which was in the process of withdrawing its remaining troops.
Ms Mackie added: "I hope history will prove that we at least gave them a little bit of respite from the terrorists and the hardships they were going through."
Taliban leaders have said rights of women will be respected "within the framework of Islamic law" and there would be "no revenge" on Afghans who previously opposed them.
