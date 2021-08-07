Search for missing University of Oxford staff member
Police and search and rescue teams are trying to find a missing university maintenance worker.
Derek Brant, 63, who works at St Anne's College, University of Oxford, was last seen on 24 July near St Anne's Annexe, Summertown, at about 15:00 BST.
Urging people to report any sightings, Mr Brant's niece, Sadie said: "We need to get Derek home and back to St Anne's College where he most loves to be."
He was last seen wearing a fluorescent jacket, polo shirt and cargo trousers.
"Derek had recently been experiencing some episodes of confusion, so we are particularly anxious that he may have become lost or encountered difficulties, St Anne's College said in a statement.
"Derek is a much-loved member of the maintenance team. We are extremely concerned about him."
Thames Valley Police said officers and Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue were searching the area and local waterways.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Glister said: "It is possible that Derek has been sleeping outside and may look unkempt.
"We also know that Derek can often be found in the local community assisting with litter picking and so we would ask people to please keep an eye out if you see anyone matching his description litter picking in Kidlington, Summertown or the surrounding areas."
People are being asked to check cars, sheds, outhouses, gardens and CCTV or dashcam footage from the area in case it has captured Mr Brant.
