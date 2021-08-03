Drug dealers jailed after getting car stuck in trolley bay
- Published
Two drug dealers who were caught after their car got stuck in a supermarket trolley bay have been jailed.
Asim Akram and Ibrar Hussain were trying to evade police as they crashed at Morrison's in Banbury on 18 May.
Officers subsequently found the pair with crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £4,000.
Akram, 37, was jailed for five years and six months at Oxford Crown Court. Hussain, 41, was was jailed for three years and four months.
The men, who are both from Birmingham, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "While attempting to make his escape, Akram, who was driving a red Honda, rammed a marked police car before colliding with a trolley bay, and getting his car stuck, allowing our officers to arrest both."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.