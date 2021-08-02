Peppard Common death: Tribute to 'heart of gold' hit-and-run victim
A family has paid tribute to a "gentle giant" who died after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.
Kamaldip Hulait, from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was found with severe injuries in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, on 11 July.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Mr Hulait, who was aged in his 40s, was thought to have been struck some time between 02:30 and 06:30 BST.
In a tribute, his family said: "Kamaldip Hulait was a son and a brother, with a heart of gold.
"Across the community he was known as a gentle giant always putting the needs of others miles ahead of his own.
"We are hearing stories from locals how he discreetly helped those most in need, asking for nothing in return.
"He quietly lived his unique life never being a burden to those who loved him.
"Kam died in very tragic circumstances and we as a family want closure and justice for him."
Police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.
