Oxford stop-and-search powers after boy stabbed in back
Enhanced stop-and-search powers have been put in place in Oxford after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back.
The attack took place between 02:30 and 05:30 BST near Foresters Tower in Wood Farm Road, Headington, on Thursday.
The victim, who was treated in hospital, was in the area with two friends when he was stabbed in the back three times by a group of three males.
Thames Valley Police said a Section 60 order would help its investigation and ensure people's safety.
No arrests have been made and the boy has since been discharged from hospital.
The order covers the Slade Park, Wood Farm and Lye Valley areas and was put in place on Thursday. It will expire at 15:50 on Friday.
Ch Insp Jen Hogben, deputy local policing area commander of Oxford, said: "[The order] will give our officers more powers to carry out searches. As such, it's likely that members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area while we continue to investigate."
