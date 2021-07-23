Oxfordshire lake death: Mother pays tribute to 'caring' daughter
- Published
A teenager who died after being rescued from a lake would have done "anything to help any of us", her mother has said.
Nicole Sanders, 13, died in hospital on Sunday after she was pulled from Ducklington Lake in Witney at about 14:30 BST.
Paying tribute, her mother Amanda Holmes said she had a "wicked sense of humour".
"She was happy, she was bright. She was just a caring girl," Ms Holmes said.
"Don't get me wrong, she had her moments when she was a little madam but all kids do," she added.
"Niki was so sassy, she had a wicked sense of humour. She would do anything to help any of us, was absolutely brilliant with her younger siblings and was a good friend."
Six people died after getting into trouble in lakes and rivers across England over the weekend, including Nicole, and emergency services have warned of the invisible dangers associated with open water.
Ms Holmes added: "I can't go in Niki's room, I can't do it. Her sister won't go in the room she shared with her.
"Her little brother is only six. He said 'don't worry Mummy, because she's a star and every time you see a star, it's Niki.'"
Ms Holmes wants the lake cordoned off permanently to prevent more accidents.
"I will not stop until it is closed because at least then she didn't die for nothing", Ms Holmes said.
Witney Town Council, which is responsible for the lake, has been approached to comment.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a video on water safety to schools this week.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.