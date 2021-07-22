Oxford Ship Street murder probe: Appeal for witnesses on bus
- Published
A man who was hit once on the head in the street and later died met two of his attackers on a bus ride shortly before, police have said.
Conrad Welch, 63, was assaulted and lost consciousness in Ship Street in the centre of Oxford on 11 June.
He later regained consciousness but died in hospital on 19 June.
An 18-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, all from west Oxfordshire, and a 20-year-old man, from Cherwell, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have been released on police bail until 4 August.
Thames Valley Police said two men travelled on the S3 bus from Woodstock to Oxford city centre on the night of the attack, which departed at about 22:30 BST.
Mr Welch boarded the bus on Woodstock Road in Oxford.
Investigators believe the two men and Mr Welch then became involved in a disagreement, which continued after they got off the bus at Magdalen Street East at 22:45 BST.
The assault happened at about 22:50 BST. A weapon is not though to have been used.
A post-mortem examination on 25 June did not ascertain the cause of death.
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of the major crime unit, appealed for witnesses on the bus, or anyone who spoke to those involved, to come forward.
In a tribute to Mr Welch, his family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" at his "shocking loss", and that they "never got the chance to say goodbye".
They added: "He was a very loving, caring, responsible father, grandad, brother, uncle, to many, who would go the extra mile to help others especially family and friends."
