Two suffer serious burns in suspected Oxford letterbox arson attacks
- Published
Two people suffered serious burns in suspected arson attacks on two homes.
Burning material was pushed through the letterbox of a property Kingston Road and another in Plantation Road in the Jericho area of Oxford, at 02:45 BST.
It caused a "significant" blaze at the Kingston Road address where two people were injured, Thames Valley Police said. They were taken to hospital, where they remain.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
