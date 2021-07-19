BBC News

Two suffer serious burns in suspected Oxford letterbox arson attacks

image copyrightOxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe two people suffered serious burns at the property in Kingston Road, police said

Two people suffered serious burns in suspected arson attacks on two homes.

Burning material was pushed through the letterbox of a property Kingston Road and another in Plantation Road in the Jericho area of Oxford, at 02:45 BST.

It caused a "significant" blaze at the Kingston Road address where two people were injured, Thames Valley Police said. They were taken to hospital, where they remain.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

