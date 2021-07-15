Blenheim Palace historic fire engine returned after search
- Published
A 130-year-old horse-drawn fire engine once used by Blenheim Palace's private fire brigade has been returned to the world heritage site.
The palace undertook a nationwide search to track down the Victorian Merryweather appliance before finding it at Nuneaton Fire Station.
It will now go on show in the Woodstock palace's stable yard.
Operations director Heather Carter said it would "provide a fascinating insight into the history of the palace".
The return of the historic engine was marked by a ceremony at the site, which is the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.
It was joined by local firefighters in modern and Victorian dress uniforms.
Blenheim Palace had its own fire brigade from the mid-1800s, and it was still in operation during World War Two.
The horse-drawn engine, believed to have been built by Merryweather & Sons in 1890, used a steam boiler to create the pressure needed to pump water.
It was later showcased at various Victorian steam shows, before eventually being stored in Nuneaton.
Ms Carter said: "It's fantastic we will finally be able to welcome the Merryweather engine home and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in tracking it down and bringing it back to us."
She said it would join the palace's stables exhibition, "which focuses on the vital role horses have played at the estate over the centuries".
Local fire officer and brigade historian Chris Wilson, who helped in the search, said: "The pump is a little dusty and could do with a polish, but overall, it's in good condition.
"It won't be operational of course, but it will make a fantastic visitor attraction, adding to the wonderful heritage already on display at Blenheim Palace."
