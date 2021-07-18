Tributes paid to A40 Oxfordshire crash victim Isaak Chaab-Styles
- Published
A 20-year-old man who died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Oxfordshire was "an inspiration", his family and friends have said.
Isaak Chaab-Styles, from Charlbury, was driving his red Ford Fiesta when he collided with an HGV at about 09:50 BST on Tuesday on the A40, near Burford.
His mother, Vashti Styles, said her son left for work "happy" and was "a young lad who enjoyed life".
The driver of the lorry was not injured, and no-one has been arrested.
In a statement, Ms Styles said her son was "never angry and always such an inspiration" who "loved" and was "loved by all of your friends and family".
Mr Chaab-Styles' friends paid tribute to his "infectious positive energy" and "contagious smile".
'He deserved the world'
Jacob Hawley said: "Isaak really was one in a million.
"Everyone who was fortunate enough to meet him understands just how infectious his positive energy was.
"He was the most selfless person that I have been lucky enough to meet."
Another friend, Alex McKay added: "This world did not deserve him, but he deserved the world.
"With such a bright outlook on life, he would strive to make everyone's day better."
