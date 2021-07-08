Half Danish-English fan picks losing side in semi-final
A football fan with Danish ancestry was faced with a tricky dilemma - and ended up on the losing side after Wednesday's thrilling Euro 2020 semi-final.
William Parsons, 18, who has an English father and Danish mother, decided to sit in the Denmark end at Wembley.
He said he experienced "euphoria" after Mikkel Damsgaard's brilliant free kick but conceded England deserved to win.
He and his brother, Thomas, 16, both from near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, will support England in Sunday's final.
William said: "Supporting two teams in a tournament, when they match up against each other, it's always good to support the underdog. I think Denmark were that.
"There were 60,000 English fans and only 8,000 Danes so I had to give my voice to the Danish end, didn't I?"
He added: "I got very nervy towards the end of the second half and once it went into extra time I was really hoping for penalties.
"I knew we would have a chance but we were under the cosh for the last half an hour. In the end England deserved to win."