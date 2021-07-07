BBC News

Emirati human rights activist Alaa Al-Siddiq died of multiple injuries, inquest hears

image copyrightAlQST
image captionAlaa Al-Siddiq was described as a "tireless" human rights campaigner

An Emirati human rights activist who was the victim of a fatal road crash died of "multiple injuries", an inquest has heard.

Alaa Al-Siddiq, 33, from London, died in a collision at the junction of the A361 and the B4437 near Shipton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, on 20 June.

She was the executive director of London-based human rights group ALQST.

A pre-inquest review opened at Oxfordshire Coroner's Court and is due to resume on 16 December.

Coroner Darren Salter said: "[The] cause of death is given as multiple injuries."

Ms Al-Siddiq had been travelling in the back seat of a BMW, which was in collision with a Land Rover, and died at the scene.

Previously ALQST, which works to defend human rights in Saudi Arabia, described Ms Al-Siddiq as an "icon of the Emirati human rights movement".

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened at the junction of the A361 and the B4437

