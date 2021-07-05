BBC News

Oxford sees fivefold rise in Covid-19 cases

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightPA Media

Covid cases in Oxford have increased fivefold in one week, almost entirely among 15 to 24-year-olds, according to the latest official figures.

The number of positive cases rose from 175 to more than 899 in the seven days to 30 June - which saw the city's fourth-highest number of daily cases.

The rate (cases per 100,000 people) went up from 115 to 590 - an increase of 414% - over the same period.

It now has the fifth-highest rate of coronavirus cases in England.

The national rate stands at 223 per 100,000 people - the highest since the start of February.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.