Oxford sees fivefold rise in Covid-19 cases
- Published
Related Topics
Covid cases in Oxford have increased fivefold in one week, almost entirely among 15 to 24-year-olds, according to the latest official figures.
The number of positive cases rose from 175 to more than 899 in the seven days to 30 June - which saw the city's fourth-highest number of daily cases.
The rate (cases per 100,000 people) went up from 115 to 590 - an increase of 414% - over the same period.
It now has the fifth-highest rate of coronavirus cases in England.
The national rate stands at 223 per 100,000 people - the highest since the start of February.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.