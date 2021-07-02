Broadchurch actor denied earnings by talent agent
A talent agent has been banned from being a company director after withholding almost £30,000 of earnings from a Broadchurch actor.
Sherina Bartram, 47, did not pass on earnings to Adam Wilson who played Olivia Coleman's son in the ITV hit.
Bartram pleaded guilty to seven offences under the Employment Agency Act 1973 at Reading Crown Court.
Judge Paul Dugdale called the case "a real tragedy" because Mr Wilson would not get the money back.
The court heard Bartram started representing Mr Wilson in 2012 at the age of 12, through her company On It Artists Limited.
Mr Wilson went onto play Tom Miller in three series of crime drama Broadchurch, which was primarily filmed in West Bay, Dorset.
He was also a recurring character in two series of ITV's period drama Mr Selfridge and appeared in the BBC's Silent Witness.
But despite the hit shows making payments to Bartram, the talent agent failed to pass on those earnings - totalling £29,642.32 - to Mr Wilson.
When questions were asked about her means to pay back the money Richard Milne, for the defence, said: "The reality is she has has no money."
Bartram, of Claremont Place, Chinnor, Oxfordshire, was disqualified from being a company director for three years, and made to pay £500 in compensation and a £100 fine.
Sentencing Judge Dugdale said Bartram "mismanaged the company" leading to "a vulnerable young man due to his age... losing a lot of money".
Speaking outside court, Mr Wilson, now 21 and living in Corby, Northamptonshire, said landing the roles "was a dream come true", but added Bartram kept delaying payment for his acting.
"She's very good at leading naive people on," he said.
He also called for acting unions and production companies to make people new to the industry aware of their rights.
Bartram also appeared on BBC's Rip Off Britain in 2018 to deny wrongdoing over parents' claims she owed them money for children's acting workshops she did not deliver on.
