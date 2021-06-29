Covid: Fairport's Cropredy Convention cancelled over uncertainty
Fairport's Cropredy Convention is the latest festival to be cancelled due to uncertainties about Covid restrictions.
The folk festival, which was also cancelled in 2020, was scheduled to take place from 12 to 14 August.
Festival director Gareth Williams said its future could have been in "serious jeopardy" if it had held back its decision any longer.
The government insisted it was working "flat out" to support festivals.
The 20,000-capacity event has been run by the folk-rock band Fairport Convention in Cropredy, Oxfordshire, since 1976.
It has been rescheduled for 11 to 13 August 2022, and Mr Williams said the acts already booked for this year had "provisionally agreed" to return.
They include Clannad, Turin Breaks, The Trevor Horn Band, Steve Hackett and Richard Thompson.
In a statement, Mr Williams said: "We have reached the point where we'd need to spend big money without any certainty we could go ahead.
"Like the rest of the festival industry, we've tried everything we can to keep going but I'm afraid we would be placing Cropredy's future in serious jeopardy if we were to wait any longer.
"The dilemma we are facing is very simple - go ahead and risk potentially going out of business or postpone for a year and live to fight another day."
He said the government had "failed to support any form of Covid-related cancellation insurance scheme for the festival industry".
The postponement had been a "bitter blow" to the musicians involved, he added.
Ticket holders can claim refunds or roll their tickets over to 2022.
A Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport spokesperson said: "We are continuing to work flat out to support festivals and live events, including through our ongoing events research programme.
"Festival organisers have received more than £34m from our unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, with more financial support on the way after a £300m boost at budget.
"We are aware of the wider concerns about securing indemnity cover and are exploring what further support may be required when the sector is able to reopen."
