Oxford's Broad Street to become Broad Meadow
- Published
A historic street in the centre of Oxford is to be turned into a public square over the summer, as part of plans to permanently pedestrianise it.
Broad Street has been nicknamed Broad Meadow by Oxford City Council after being granted planning permission to close part of it to traffic.
The authority has promised wildflower meadows and lawns from 1 July.
It said the aim was to "give all of Broad Street back to people in the long-term".
From Saturday, wooden seating and planters made from local recyclable material will be installed.
A new outdoor space of meadows, lawns and "places for Oxford residents and visitors to sit and meet with friends and family" will be introduced on 1 July.
Vehicle access will be restricted between 08:00 and 21:00 via drop-down bollards, though the council said the changes would not affect the nearby bus stops or the public car park in the street.
The public square will be temporary, but the council has longer-reaching ambitions for the street, which is home to the Sheldonian Theatre and the Bodleian Library.
Tom Hayes, deputy leader and cabinet member for green transport and zero carbon at the council, said: "Oxford's iconic Broad Street will become Broad Meadow, an outdoors space for all to enjoy.
"The creation of this large outdoor public space will be a shot in the arm for the whole of the city, helping to bring people together safely.
"Our aim is to pedestrianise more of the city and give all of Broad Street back to people in the long-term."
In March the council approved the UK's first Zero Emission Zone in parts of the city centre, which is expected to be widened further in spring 2022.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.