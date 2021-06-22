BBC News

Emirati human rights activist Alaa Al-Siddiq dies in crash

An Emirati human rights activist has been identified as the victim of a fatal road crash.

Alaa Al-Siddiq, aged 33 and from London, died in a collision between a BMW and a Land Rover at the junction of the A361 and the B4437 near Shipton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, at about 20:20 BST on Sunday.

Human rights group ALQST said it mourned its executive director's death.

Thames Valley Police said no arrests had been made.

Ms Al-Siddiq had been travelling in the back seat of the BMW and died at the scene.

In a statement, ALQST described Ms Al-Siddiq as an "icon of the Emirati human rights movement" and said it had not found any "suggestion of foul play".

The London-based group works to defend human rights in Saudi Arabia.

The statement said: "Many people will remember her tireless devotion to her work; her passion for helping others and standing up for them; her powerful defence of human rights; and her efforts in support of worthy causes. "

It added Ms Al-Siddiq left the UAE to fight for human rights after her father was "arbitrarily imprisoned". She worked as a volunteer at ALQST before going on to to becoming its executive director.

The force said one of the BMW passengers, who suffered non-life threatening fractures, remained in hospital in a stable condition. Another BMW passenger, who suffered minor injuries, had been discharged from hospital along with a four-year-old child.

