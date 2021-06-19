Hundreds protest over Oxford Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended a protest about a city's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).
Three LTNs, which prevent through-traffic, were introduced in Oxford in March and more had been planned.
Supporters say they make the streets quieter and safer but opponents want them removed, saying it increases congestion and affects local business.
Oxfordshire County Council said it would not implement any more LTNs without consulting residents.
Protesters at the demonstration in Manzil Way Gardens said LTNs divided communities, increased congestion and made it harder for disabled motorists to get around.
Cabinet members of the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Coalition, which took over the council in May, issued a statement saying they would hold a "non-statutory consultation so that we can listen and devise something that works for everyone".
Prevent shortcuts
The statement said: "We will not implement any more experimental schemes before this is complete and we have heard from people across the city, and with those beyond the city who work and travel there, about the best integrated measures to improve travel."
LTNs are areas closed to through-traffic, which allow people to drive to them but not through them, to prevent motorists using residential roads as shortcuts.
Earlier this month a technical glitch involving LTN data resulted in dozens of roads in Oxford incorrectly appearing as closed on satellite navigation devices.
