Cyclist death leads to drug-driving arrest in Oxfordshire
- Published
A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a van on a dual carriageway.
Police were called shortly before 20:15 BST on Sunday to the A4130 westbound between Lower Assendon and Bix, Oxfordshire.
The 45-year-old Henley-on-Thames man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van driver, a 57-year-old man from Wallingford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug-driving.
He has been released while inquiries continue.
Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.