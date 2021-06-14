BBC News

Cyclist death leads to drug-driving arrest in Oxfordshire

A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a van on a dual carriageway.

Police were called shortly before 20:15 BST on Sunday to the A4130 westbound between Lower Assendon and Bix, Oxfordshire.

The 45-year-old Henley-on-Thames man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver, a 57-year-old man from Wallingford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug-driving.

He has been released while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.

