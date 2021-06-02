Ai Weiwei's Gilded Cage unveiled at Blenheim Palace
A cage sculpted by Chinese artist Ai WeiWei has been unveiled at Blenheim Palace.
The internationally-known Chinese artist's 2017 work, the Gilded Cage, will go on long-term display at the world heritage site in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
The golden structure resembling a bird cage explores themes around migration and refugees.
Weiwei said he was "thrilled" it is going on long-term view at the palace.
The golden structure is made from steel fences and is over seven metres tall.
To explore the cage visitors have to walk through turnstiles.
The Chinese dissident and filmmaker said: "Gilded Cage is a large sculpture which works with space and environment, and welcomes its audience to experience from inside as well as exploring outside surroundings.
"Blenheim Palace is the most proper setting for this work to be shown.
"The work itself is a commentary on fences and borders.
"As we can see, the world today encounters new possibilities, while being challenged by unthinkable crisis at the same time.
"To rethink our humanity is crucial for human development."
WeiWei's inaugural show was at the palace in 2014.
WeiWei is an outspoken critic of China's human rights record and left the country in 2015 before moving to Berlin and then the UK.
He also designed the Beijing national stadium, nicknamed the "Bird's Nest", which was built for the 2008 Olympic Games.
