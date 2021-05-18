Oxford floods: New plans for defence scheme to be submitted
- Published
A new planning application will be submitted for a major flood defence scheme in Oxford.
The Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme (OFAS) aims to create a new stream in the floodplain to protect Botley Road, Abingdon Road and South Hinksey from flooding.
Works were delayed so a new bridge could be built on the southern section of the Oxford ring road.
An online survey about the scheme will run until the end of the month.
A channel stretching 5km (3 miles) will be dug to the west of Oxford, with the floodplain land around it lowered as an overspill area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The previous planning application had to be withdrawn because works on the Kennington Rail Bridge.
Changes include a partnership with environmental charity Earth Trust, which will help make the stream look natural and encourage wildlife to live in it.
Jo Emberson Wines, project director of the scheme with the Environment Agency, said: "The OFAS is a very important project for the people who live and work and study in Oxford."
She added: "Creating a scheme that reduces that risk of flooding for people is really important for the lives, livelihoods and wellbeing of the people of Oxford."
Part of the new stream will be redirected as it runs through the Kendall Copse nature reserve, with a temporary road planned to ease traffic on Old Abingdon Road.
Currently water pumps and barriers are used to protect areas of Oxford from flooding in the winter.
The planning application will be submitted later in the year.
