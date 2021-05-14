Agatha Christie: Fundraising proposal for author's Wallingford home
Agatha Christie's home should be transformed into a museum, the local town mayor has said.
Winterbrook House in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, is up for sale with a guide price of more than £2.75m.
But Marcus Harris, the mayor of Wallingford, said the house should be preserved for the author's fans.
The creator of fictional sleuths Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple wrote some of her most famous crime novels in its study.
Mr Harris told the BBC: "Agatha Christie is the most widely read author after Shakespeare and we have a responsibility to try and save this wonderful property, and have something that's a tribute to her life and works."
Christie moved into Winterbrook House in 1934, and lived at the Grade II-listed property until her death in 1976.
The five-bedroom house comes complete with a blue plaque.
When it went up for sale, Stephen Christie-Miller, head of residential sales at Savills Henley, called it a "genuine opportunity for someone to own a piece of literary history".
Gregor Kleinknecht, who has lived there for 20 years with his family, said it had been a "privilege to live somewhere that has such a special place in the hearts of so many".
Mr Harris said he was working on a fundraising plan, and hoped to return the house to the "traditional setting" of when the author lived there.
He said he wanted to "open it up and create areas for people to view the place where she wrote".
Christie, who bought the house with her archaeologist husband Max Mallowan, has had an estimated two billion sales worldwide.
A new big screen version of her novel Death on the Nile starring Kenneth Branagh is due to be released next year.
Agatha Christie
- Born 15 September 1890, Torquay
- Died 12 January 1976, Wallingford
- Sold an estimated 300 million books during her lifetime
- Published 83 books
- Notable works include the novels Murder on the Orient Express (1934), The A.B.C. Murders (1936), And Then There Were None (1939), and the plays The Mousetrap (1952) and Witness for the Prosecution (1953)
- Made a Dame of the British Empire in 1971
