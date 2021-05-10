Thames Valley elects new police commissioner
Matthew Barber has been elected as the new Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley.
The Conservative received a total of 313,148 votes while his nearest challenger, Labour's Laetisia Carter, received 233,446.
He was elected in a second preference poll after no candidates received more than 50% of the first votes.
Liberal Democrat John Howson and Independent Alan Gordon Robinson were eliminated.
Mr Barber had worked as deputy to the outgoing PCC Anthony Stansfeld from 2016. He is also a Vale of White Horse district councillor and was leader of the authority from 2011 to 2018.
Mr Barber said: "I am delighted to have been elected. I would also like to offer my thanks to Thames Valley residents for coming out and supporting my campaign, especially with the current restrictions in place.
"I plan to hit the ground running and deliver on my campaign promises."
Mr Barber had pledged to "ensure your voice were heard" and said his priorities included recruiting more police officers and PCSOs and tackling serious organised crime.
Police and crime commissioners, first introduced in 2012, are elected representatives who work to ensure the 41 police forces in England and Wales are run effectively.
Their responsibilities include setting out budgets, holding chief constables to account and providing a link between communities and police.
