Oxford city centre street blockade to be removed
- Published
A roadblock in an Oxford city centre street will be removed for the first time in almost two years.
Roadworks have begun around a barrier in Walton Street, which is due to be removed on 17 May.
The blockade was put in place at the junction with Beaumont Street in 2019 because of road repairs and remained there as an experiment.
Plans for the area to become a Low Traffic Neighbourhood were scrapped last month after consultation.
Proposals to replace the barrier with a more comprehensive series of diversions were also turned down by Yvonne Constance, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for transport and the environment.
But Ms Constance said she hoped a long-term scheme could be agreed to replace the barrier, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Currently work is being carried out by Thames Water to repair a damaged sewer pipe in the area.