Aston Tirrold crash: Man dies after van and car collision
- Published
A man in his 70s has died after a van and car collided in Oxfordshire.
The crash happened at about 07:55 BST near Aston Tirrold, and involved a white Ford Transit Connect van travelling towards Blewbury, and a green Honda Civic travelling towards Goring.
Both drivers were taken to hospital, but the driver of the Honda later died.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
The driver of the van has been discharged from hospital, and no arrests have been made.
PC Darren Baker said: "Sadly a man has died following this incident and we are carrying out an investigation to establish exactly what happened."
He appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, to come forward.
