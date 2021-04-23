Alerts over river sewage to be tweeted in Oxford
Residents will receive alerts about sewage discharges in Oxford's rivers.
The alert system, from six sites around the city, is being led by water company Thames Water, Oxford City Council and charities Thames 21 and The Rivers Trust.
Treatment works are only allowed to put sewage into waterways after wet weather and when they are close to capacity.
The project hopes the alerts will make river sites safer to swim in.
Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford, Ash Smith from Windrush Against Sewage Pollution (WASP), said the situation was "bad and getting worse".
He said: "I find it slightly rude that they're telling the kind of people that want to use the river in every way that they can be safe to use it on the days they're not using it as a dumping ground mainly for their own convenience."
Michelle Walker, from The Rivers Trust and a wild swimmer, said: "I just want better information so I can make a more informed decision, and I know most people who want to use the river want to know what they're swimming in."
The alerts will initially be tweeted via @oxfordthamessewage, before a public subscription service will be made available at a later date.
Alex Saunders, from Thames Water, said: "We're coming up with trials like the one in Oxford to help with the situation now, whilst we make those longer-term plans to aim towards zero sewage going in the rivers."
Water samples will also be taken to monitor sewage-linked bacteria at 18 river locations across Oxfordshire every month.
The results will contribute to an application for a designated bathing water status at a popular recreational spot like Port Meadow.
If the application is successful water quality monitoring would be required at the site to ensure that it consistently meets public health standards.
