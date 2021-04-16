Local elections 2021: How do Oxfordshire councils spend your money?
- Published
Local elections will be held in some parts of Oxfordshire on Thursday 6 May.
People across Oxfordshire can cast their ballot in the local council elections, with three of the county's five district councils also holding votes.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money get spent by each of these councils, which are holding elections this year.
Oxfordshire County Council
Oxfordshire has a two tier local authority system which means residents are provided with services by different councils.
The county council is the upper tier local authority which is responsible for running services such as libraries, schools and social care.
It has a gross budget of £856m to deliver its services to the more than 680,000 people who live in Oxfordshire.
Oxford City Council
Oxford City Council is a district council which is responsible for running services such as planning, leisure and waste collection
With a population of more than 150,000, it has a net budget of £23.4m and receives £14.9m from council tax.
West Oxfordshire District Council
West Oxfordshire District Council expects to spend £13.6m this year on providing services for over 108,000 people.
The district includes towns such as Woodstock, Burford, Chipping Norton, Charlbury, Carterton and Witney.
Cherwell District Council
Cherwell District Council has a net budget of £23.4m for the coming year, with £7.6m coming from council tax.
Its area covers a population of about 150,000 and includes towns such as Banbury and Bicester, as well as one of the largest villages in the country, Kidlington.
Voters in Oxfordshire will also be polled on their choice for the next police and crime commissioner (PCC) for the Thames Valley. You can read more about the Thames Valley PCC candidates here.
