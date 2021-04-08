Covid: Oxford councillor 'did not breach code' over vaccination
- Published
A city authority will not investigate a former Labour councillor who resigned over a row about a Covid vaccination.
Jamila Azad posted on Facebook that she received it from a "private care doctor" but she later said she had used the "wrong wording".
The NHS, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and police cleared her of wrongdoing.
Oxford City Council has now said its code of conduct was not breached.
A spokesperson said: "Our head of law and governance has considered the matter and determined that Councillor Jamila Azad was not acting in her capacity as a councillor at the time of the incident, and therefore the code of conduct was not engaged and the council has no jurisdiction in the matter."
Ms Azad, an elected member for both Oxford city and county councils, faced claims she may have illegally received the vaccine privately.
She had the Labour party's whip removed after she wrote and later deleted the post, which referred to a "long NHS waiting list".
However, the councillor later said the injection was administered legally at an NHS clinic in Birmingham.
She then resigned from Labour and said she was disappointed by how she was treated during the investigation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Ms Azad said she would be standing as an independent candidate in her county council ward of St Clements and Cowley Marsh, but would not contest her city council seat.
Local elections will be held on 6 May.
Lists of candidates standing in the local elections will be available after the close of nominations on 8 April.
