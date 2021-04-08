Covid: Truck Festival announces 2021 headliners
- Published
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Royal Blood will headline the rescheduled Truck Festival, organisers have said.
The sold-out event in Steventon, Oxfordshire, was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returns from 22 to 25 July.
It is expected to run at its full capacity of 10,000 people.
Other acts include IDLES, Tom Walker, Little Simz, Pale Waves, The Big Moon, Sports Team, and Blossoms.
Ticket holders of the 2020 event were offered the option to have them carried over to the rescheduled weekend.
Organiser Matt Harrap said this meant it had sold out before the line-up was announced, which was "humbling".
"After the 12 months we've all had, to have the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Royal Blood to close off the Sunday night, Truck Festival 2021 is already proving to be one for the history books," he said.
Bombay Bicycle Club and The Kooks were due to play the 2020 festival before it was postponed.
So too were Catfish and the Bottlemen, who have not been announced for the 2021 event.
The festival will shortly open up Truck's Band App, with which unsigned artists can directly apply to play.
Organisers said they would be "working with the local authorities and following all the latest government guidance".
If the event is cancelled because of Covid-19, festival goers will be able to go to the 2022 event or be offered a refund.
Truck Festival was founded by Robin and Joe Bennett, and has taken place at Hill Farm since 1998.
