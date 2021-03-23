Covid: Oxford May morning to be celebrated virtually for second year
- Published
An annual centuries-old celebration of May morning in Oxford will take place virtually for the second year in a row.
Thousands of people usually gather outside Magdalen College to hear the bells ring out and choristers sing from the Great Tower early on 1 May.
Last year the college released a video on social media instead, featuring the choristers singing from home.
Large outdoor gatherings are not allowed until 21 June, at the earliest, due to coronavirus restrictions.
Thames Valley Police will be carrying out patrols of the city centre and parks on May morning to ensure people stay away.
Mary Clarkson, cabinet member for culture and the city centre, said: "While we're still under restrictions due to the risks of covid the traditional celebrations at Magdalen tower won't take place, but we can all watch online in better comfort than normal.
"May morning is an Oxford tradition that has survived wars and disease before, and the online event last year gave a new perspective - and better audio - to the age old tradition."
The 2021 event will begin with a pre-recorded performance by the Choir of Magdalen College Choir shortly before 06:00 BST on Facebook.
Mark Blandford-Baker, bursar for Magdalen College, said the choir would "once again rise to the challenge of the pandemic".
"We are delighted to bring the people of Oxford, and the wider community, the ancient tradition of May Morning via the medium of the web," he added.
Last year, while the college tower's bells rang as normal, the streets below were deserted.
The event has taken place each year since the 17th Century.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.