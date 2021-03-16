Oxford to have 'UK's first' zero emission zone after council approval
Oxford is set to become the first place in the UK to have a Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ), a council has said.
The pilot, which will be introduced in August, will see non-zero emission vehicles subject to charges in certain zones between 07:00 and 19:00.
Oxfordshire County Council approved the plans earlier following a series of public consultations.
A wider ZEZ covering the rest of the city centre is expected to be introduced in spring 2022.
The pilot is due to start in Bonn Square, Queen Street, Cornmarket, part of Market Street, Ship Street, St Michael's Street, New Inn Hall Street and Shoe Lane, in the so-called "red zone".
The council said charging non-zero emission vehicles represented the "fairest balance between accelerating the transition to a zero-emission transport system and maintaining access".
The authority said the approach mirrored similar schemes in London and other cities where more polluting vehicles are charged rather than banned.
Oxfordshire County Council said it had made several changes following the consultation, including:
- Residents within the zone will get a 90% discount until 2030
- Businesses within the zone will get a 90% discount until 2025
- Blue-badge holders exempt until 2025
- Care and health workers carrying out formal duties exempt
- Certain hybrid private hire vehicles will get 50% discount until 2025
- Students delivering or collecting at the beginning and end of terms in "acute financial hardship" exempt
Councillor Yvonne Constance, the county council's cabinet member for environment, previously said the zone would make the city a "healthier and cleaner place for all".
The final consultation was launched in November after the previous one was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
