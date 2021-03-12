Oxford to Witney rail line campaigners say 97% back study
- Published
A group campaigning to re-establish an Oxfordshire railway has said 97% of people supported "exploring" the idea in a recent survey.
Witney Oxford Transport wants a line to be built between Oxford and Witney.
The group has bid to the government's Restoring Your Railway Fund to carry out a feasibility study into the idea.
Campaigners said their survey showed there was "near universal support" to explore how Oxford, Witney and Carterton could be linked by a railway.
Passenger services between Witney and Oxford used to operate on the Fairford Branch Line, which closed in 1962.
Witney also had a goods station accessed by freight trains in Station Lane until 1970, which is now the site of the town's Sainsbury's supermarket. The former branch line, created in 1861, no longer exists.
Draft proposals by the group include a 14.2 mile (22.9km) rail line from a junction on the existing Cotswold Line at Yarnton to Carterton.
The online survey, which which received 771 respondents between 22 February and 4 March, asked if people supported a feasibility study into the project and how likely, if a rail line was built, would they be to use it.
A total of 97% supported exploring the idea, while 74% stated they were "very likely" to use a new rail link.
Charlie Maynard, chairman of Witney Oxford Transport, has said a railway could enable journey times between Carterton and Oxford of 22 minutes.
The group said the survey response "clearly highlights the strength of local support for a feasibility study being conducted".
Campaigners said whether or not their bid was successful, their "near-term goal" was to "ensure that a feasibility study exploring this railway line is done and done this year".
The cost of such a railway has been estimated to range from £12m to £20m per mile.