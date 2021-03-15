Labour Oxford councillor 'made error' over Covid jab Facebook post
By Michael Stoddard & Bethan Nimmo
BBC South
- Published
A Labour councillor who described receiving a Covid vaccination from a "private care doctor" in an online post has resigned from the party.
Jamila Azad's remark led to claims she may have illegally had a jab privately.
The councillor told the BBC she used the "wrong wording" and the injection was on the NHS.
But Ms Azad, whose address is listed in Oxford, admitted going to Birmingham for the jab after "my daughter told me" they had stock of the Pfizer vaccine.
She said her GP had not advised a certain brand, instead it was "my choice" as she claimed Pfizer was "more effective".
Under NHS rules, people cannot choose which vaccine they have unless there are special circumstances.
The NHS in Birmingham said it had found "no evidence" that the vaccine was given by a private care doctor or that it was provided in return for money.
Ms Azad said she received a letter from the NHS on 6 February inviting her to book an appointment and she had her first dose five days later.
The Facebook post showed Ms Azad and another woman receiving injections from a man in medical scrubs and PPE who she described as a "Private Care Doctor for Covid-19 vaccine".
She also wrote: "A long wait for NHS waiting list. We had take away from Akber take away."
The councillor had the whip removed by Labour while the party investigated, but she has now resigned saying she was upset at how the inquiry was conducted.
In an angry email sent to other councillors last week and obtained by the BBC, Ms Azad wrote: "I made an error and wrong wording on my Facebook.
"I told them [the Labour party] that I had a letter from NHS to get vaccination from any community vaccine centre or pharmacy.
"My health got worse in this pandemic.
"My children got worried and were very upset... my daughter told me that she know by her work that City of Birmingham are giving Pfizer and I wanted Pfizer because it's more effected [sic]."
'Complaint to council'
In an email exchange with the BBC, Ms Azad, said: "I have serious medical condition and asked my GP if I can have vaccine from anywhere and she said yes... it was wrong wording because of my English and wasn't thinking and didn't know that this can't be done privately."
She said her remark about a "long wait for NHS waiting list" was not meant to suggest she had "jumped the queue" but was in reference to older people she knew in her ward, who were still waiting for the vaccine at the time.
Ms Azad is yet to comment on why she could not find a facility closer to her home or how her daughter appeared to know about Pfizer stock at the NHS clinic in Birmingham.
She will now sit as an independent on both Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council.
Labour has declined to comment on the resignation but the BBC understands the party is treating the matter as closed, as she is no longer a member.
A complaint that Ms Azad broke Oxford City Council's code of conduct is currently being considered by the local authority.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which would be responsible for any enforcement action, is also investigating.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.