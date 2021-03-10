Andrew Ward jailed for abusing partner over nine years
- Published
A man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for what police called a "tirade of physical and mental abuse" against his former partner.
Andrew Ward, 35, of Grove in Oxfordshire, was found guilty of causing grievous and actual bodily harm after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.
Police said he had repeatedly attacked his partner throughout their nine-year relationship.
He was arrested in 2020 when a neighbour witnessed an assault.
Thames Valley Police said Ward had broken one of his partner's ribs by kicking her early in their relationship in 2012.
Other assaults included pushing her into a wall so hard that part of it collapsed, and throwing a dog bowl at her head.
'Extreme bravery'
After an attack in 2019, a hospital visit confirmed she had a fractured wrist, fractured foot and fractured ankle.
Officers said the victim told medical professionals she had sustained the injuries herself as she was so scared of Ward, who also monitored her social media messages.
Ward had also pleaded guilty to battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing cocaine at an earlier hearing.
Det Sgt Neil Anns said: "This is one of the worst cases of domestic abuse I have ever seen and it is right that Ward has been handed a significant custodial sentence.
"The victim in this case has shown extreme bravery in reporting these offences given how fearful she was of what Ward would do if he found out, as have witnesses."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.