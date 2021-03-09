Eynsham £37m park-and-ride approved
A £37m park-and-ride has been given planning approval in Oxfordshire.
The 850-space 7.7 hectare [19-acre] facility could be built north of the A40, near Eynsham.
Supporters say it will help tackle congestion on the A40, though Nick Relph from Eynsham Parish Council called it a "short term sticking plaster".
Oxfordshire County Council's planning and regulation committee gave the go-ahead to the scheme on Monday.
The plans include a new roundabout providing access to the facility from the A40, along with bus lanes on the A40.
The park-and-ride will operate 24 hours a day, with eight to 14 bus services per hour in 2021, and 11 to 18 services by 2031.
The plans suggest an opening date of 2024.
Liam Walker, Hanborough and Minster Lovell county councillor, said it was important to take action to tackle congestion.
He said: "There's been no improvement to the A40 since I've walked this planet, so I grab what's before me today with open arms."
He added: "Seeing what's happening in the city now with emission zones, how people are changing towards public transport and climate change, I think this is a great opportunity for the council to secure this funding and get on with getting a shovel in the ground."
But Mr Relph described it as a "poorly designed short-term budget-driven project that appears to ignore all the surrounding impact and challenges".
The government may still decide to take over the application and make a decision centrally, and must approve the funding needed for the scheme.
