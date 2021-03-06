Bicester housing estate rape investigation closed
- Published
Police have closed a rape investigation after evidence "did not confirm the events reported".
Thames Valley Police was looking into allegations of a sexual assault between 05:00 and 06:00 GMT on 21 February.
The investigation involved a woman in her 20s reportedly being approached by a man, accompanied by two others, on Kingsclere Road in Bicester.
A police spokesperson said the case had been closed "pending further information coming to light".
Thames Valley Police said all parties involved were "fully supportive" of the intention to close the case and confirmed no arrests had been made.
Officers working with the victim during the investigation would continue to offer her support, the spokesperson added.
Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said the force took reports of rape "extremely seriously".
He said: "I would like to stress that no one should hesitate in coming forward if they have been a victim of any crime."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.