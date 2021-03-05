Oxford Gasworks Pipe Bridge closed over collapse fears
A footbridge over the River Thames has been temporarily closed over fears it could collapse.
The Gasworks Pipe Bridge links the Isis towpath with Friars Wharf and St Ebbe's, in Oxford city centre.
The city and county councils agreed the closure after a structural assessment showed the iron bridge could collapse if overloaded, particularly if that was combined with high winds.
Diversion routes have been put in place for cyclists and pedestrians.
The bridge was originally built in the 1920s for the St Ebbe's gasworks site, which was later redeveloped for housing.
Oxford City Council, which owns and maintains the structure, said: "The temporary closure of the bridge will undoubtedly cause some inconvenience for users, but the safety of the public must be the primary concern.
"We will now work swiftly with our partners at the [Oxfordshire] County Council with the aim of examining options for the future of the bridge."
