Oxford Wheatsheaf: 'Culture crisis' as redevelopment plans submitted
One of the last grassroots gig venues in Oxford, which has hosted acts including Foals and Stornoway, could be converted into student flats.
The owner of the Wheatsheaf pub has submitted a planning application to convert the gig space above it.
Ronan Munro, editor of Nightshift music magazine, said it was evidence of a "culture crisis" in the city.
The pub said live music at the venue was unsustainable and that the pandemic had "exacerbated the issue".
The 150-capacity venue, off the High Street, has been closed since the first coronavirus lockdown last March.
It has hosted live bands for 20 years, including Oxford acts Foals and Stornoway before they were famous.
The application has been submitted by owner Glen de Unger, who has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
It proposes replacing the venue with "nine high quality student rooms and a shared kitchen and common area".
More than 1,000 objections have been received on the application since Friday.
Henry Dartnall, of Mercury-prize nominees Young Knives, said his band had played there more than anywhere else during their formative years.
"It's where we learned to perform to an audience, where we were allowed to get it wrong, and where we were able to come back and get better at it," he said.
"You can't go straight onto a stage in front of 1,000 people and just know how to do it."
Mr Munro said it would be a "hammer blow" to the local music scene if the venue closed.
"We've got a culture crisis in Oxford at the moment," he added.
"This is a city that prides itself on its culture, prides itself on its heritage, but culture and heritage isn't just old buildings, it's actually what's going on inside buildings, what's alive now.
"If we want the next Radiohead, Foals, Supergrass, Glass Animals, or Stornoway, we need the Wheatsheaf."
In 2019 Oxford venue The Cellar closed despite £92,000 being raised in a crowdfunding campaign.
