Two jailed over Thame 'drug rival' stab death
- Published
A man who stabbed a teenager through the heart with "lethal" force has been jailed for 19 years.
Nathan Braim, 20, was convicted of murdering Joshua Harling with a knife in Chinnor Road, Thame, on 22 July.
Oxford Crown Court heard the 19-year-old's death was a result of a "conflict" over cannabis drug dealing in the area.
Braim's friend, Benjamin Eyles, 19, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter following a seven-week trial.
The court heard Braim, of Broadwaters Avenue, Thame, fatally stabbed Mr Harling after the defendant was struck with a metal bar by the victim, who also attempted to strike Eyles.
Prosecutors said: "The violence lasted just seconds with tragic consequences."
The court heard Harling, an accountant from Oxford, crashed and overturned his VW Polo as he tried to flee the scene after being stabbed.
He was found dead in his car at about 19:00 BST.
The Crown Prosecution Service previously said the defendants had sought revenge on Mr Harling after he was said to have threatened a member of their group in Elms Park several evenings before.
The court heard Eyles, of Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, "beckoned" for Mr Harling to get out of his car before he was stabbed.
Judge Ian Pringle QC said the jury's verdict showed the defendants were "intent on causing serious injury" to Mr Harling "should the opportunity have arisen".
In a victim impact statement, Mr Harling's mother said she would "never forget the horrifying sounds" of her "family's screams" when they were told by police of her son's death.
"They will haunt me forever," she added. "This has destroyed my family."
Senior crown prosecutor Kirsty O'Connor said a Snapchat video and admissions from witnesses and Eyles "helped us prove that it was Braim who owned the knife used to kill Mr Harling".
The murder weapon has never been found.
The court heard Braim had a "long record of offending" and that the two defendants were part of a group who "styled themselves" as "gang way or no way".
Judge Pringle told Braim he would served a minimum of 19 years of a life sentence and would remain on licence for the rest of his life.
Braim was also handed concurrent sentences of four years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and two years for carrying a weapon in a public place.
Eyles, who was cleared of murder, was also sentenced to four years for conspiracy to cause GBH to run alongside his manslaughter term.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.